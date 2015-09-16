I Beat Pete: Bustin' Sugar Challenge

This week we headed out to Shallowater for a sweet challenge. Trying to bust sugar bags as we attempted to slingshot them through the uprights. The 22nd Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes is Saturday at Mackenzie Park. Registration is at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

Having won five challenges in a row, I was looking to improve on the 22-14 record for 2015. Trying to keep the sugar bag compact and as flat as possible, you had to try and gauge the angle and how much pullback you needed on the slingshot.

This challenge produced our own whiteout.

If you need more information on Saturday's walk, call Martha Atwood at 806-794-0691 X6138.

If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

I'm booked into November right now so if you have a time sensitive challenge, let me know ASAP and maybe you can say I Beat Pete.

