I Beat Pete: Pumpkin Shooting in Floydada

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
FLOYDADA, TX (KCBD) -

This week I Beat Pete was I Skeet Pete as we went out to Floydada for an interesting skeet shooting challenge. We faced the Floyd County 4H trying to shoot pumpkins launched from a pitching machine and from a slingshot.

These were mini-pumpkins so with the West Texas Wind and an overcast sky, it was tough to see the orange object soaring in the air. This turned out to be a difficult challenge. 

Punkin Day is October 10th in Floydada. 

Check out the challenge and if you have a creative challenge for me, email me at IBeatPete@kcbd.com

Next week, it's one of my favorite challenges, the annual South Plains Fair Challenge. See what we have cooking next Wednesday at 10.

