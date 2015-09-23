I Beat Pete: Pumpkin Shooting in Floydada

This week I Beat Pete was I Skeet Pete as we went out to Floydada for an interesting skeet shooting challenge. We faced the Floyd County 4H trying to shoot pumpkins launched from a pitching machine and from a slingshot.
These were mini-pumpkins so with the West Texas Wind and an overcast sky, it was tough to see the orange object soaring in the air. This turned out to be a difficult challenge.
Punkin Day is October 10th in Floydada.
Check out the challenge and if you have a creative challenge for me, email me at IBeatPete@kcbd.com
Next week, it's one of my favorite challenges, the annual South Plains Fair Challenge. See what we have cooking next Wednesday at 10.
Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.