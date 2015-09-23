I Beat Pete: Pumpkin Shooting in Floydada

This week I Beat Pete was I Skeet Pete as we went out to Floydada for an interesting skeet shooting challenge. We faced the Floyd County 4H trying to shoot pumpkins launched from a pitching machine and from a slingshot.

These were mini-pumpkins so with the West Texas Wind and an overcast sky, it was tough to see the orange object soaring in the air. This turned out to be a difficult challenge.

Punkin Day is October 10th in Floydada.

Check out the challenge and if you have a creative challenge for me, email me at IBeatPete@kcbd.com

Next week, it's one of my favorite challenges, the annual South Plains Fair Challenge. See what we have cooking next Wednesday at 10.

