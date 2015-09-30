I Beat Pete: Football fair challenge against Jarret Doege

This is one of my favorite challenge every year, the annual South Plains Fair Challenge. This year once again, a tough challenge using one of the rides at the fair, facing one of the top quarterbacks in the area, Lubbock Cooper QB Jarret Doege.

He's the younger brother of former Red Raider Quarterback Seth Doege.

We used the Spider which continuously moves around, up and down with the ride compartments spinning around. We tried to throw footballs in the compartments getting 1 point making it low and 3 points going up top and scoring high.

This proved to be a thrilling challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.