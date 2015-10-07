I Beat Pete: Marching Band Basketball

This week on I Beat Pete, we headed out to Ralls for an interesting challenge.

The Ralls band is preparing for a big UIL marching competition and their football game with rival Crosbyton. They challenged us to a basketball shootout while wearing instruments. We had to shoot wearing a 40-pound sousaphone, a marching snare, a 16-inch bass drum and a 20-inch base drum.

Wearing a cumbersome instrument made it tough, but watch the challenge and see who made sweet music in this challenge.

If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

