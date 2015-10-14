I Beat Pete: Tractor Basketball

This week on I Beat Pete, it's my 792th challenge. I headed out to the Bayer Museum of Agriculture for a game of horse...played on a tractor.

The 13th annual Antique Tractor & Engine show is Saturday and Sunday at the Museum starting at 9am both days. Admission is free.

I competed against Kenzi Randolph from New Deal. We rode on a 1952 Massey Harris Pony. We had to take shots while moving or stopped or as a passenger.

Check out the challenge and the antique tractor show this weekend.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. I'm excited to see my 800th challenge coming up in December. Keep the challenges coming.

