I Beat Pete: Pigskin Pumpkin Toss vs. New Home Leopards

Doing 50 challenges a year on I Beat Pete, this week its challenge #793.

Each week, the real challenge is getting a challenge done. Coordinating schedules can be tough and sometimes a change of challenges occurs. This week challenges with Victory Life Church and Christ the King didn’t happen, so Wednesday, we headed out to New Home to face the Leopards Football team during their bye week. New Home Coach Fernando Baeza and the Leopards are 1-1 in District, beating Ropes and losing to Anton. Next week they visit Meadow, but before that they faced Pete.

We placed Pumpkins 10 to 40 yards away. Throwing footballs, you could score 5 to 20 points if you hit the pumpkins. We faced the New Home JV and Varsity and their coaches in this pumpkin passing challenge.

Wednesday’s weather caused some problems, but we had a great time with the team.

We love spotlighting area athletes, schools and communities and the sports and games they play. I also love to promote events in our area through these weekly challenges.

I’m getting closer to my 800th overall challenge. Check out the challenge and keep the ideas coming to ibeatpete@kcbd.com

