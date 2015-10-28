I Beat Pete: Red Ribbon Week Challenge

Here's a challenge combining the start of High School basketball and Red Ribbon Week.

For the 10th straight year, we headed out to Lamesa to wear the Fatal Vision Goggles that simulate vision that is two times over the legal limit of 0.8. The goggles simulate impaired vision and over the years we've tried softball, golf, football and volleyball.

This time around it was trying to make five shots on the basketball court. I teamed up with my sports co-worker Devin Ward to face members of the Lamesa girls and boys basketball teams: Lakayla Jackson, Reagan Martinez, Jaleel Edwards and Buddy Williams.

Taking simple basketball shots was extremely hard wearing the goggles. We do this type of challenge every year, in hopes of opening eyes that it's so dangerous driving a car in this state. If we can stop someone or safe 1 life, this challenge is worth it.

Check out the challenge and if you have an idea, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. We are already lining up challenges for the 2016 season. Look for my 800th challenge on December 9th on the News at 10.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.