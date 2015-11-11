I Beat Pete: 3 v 3 Soccer vs. Lubbock Knights

Each week on I Beat Pete, I look through all the emails I get with challenges and accept one. I’ve taken on challengers age 3 to 102. This week it’s a 3 v 3 soccer team, the Lubbock Knights.

They are undefeated playing kids in their age group and qualified for the World Championships at Disney in Orlando, Florida in January.

They wanted to get a tune-up by playing me and my older team. Their thought, if we can hang with adults, we can hang with any competition in Florida.

The Knights are made up of Maddex Cervantes, Zaiden Zamora, Luis Ibarra, Braylen Conwright and Peter De La Torre # 7.

Check out the challenge and their Lubbock Knights Facebook page.

In four weeks, I’ll have my 800th challenge. If you have an idea for a challenge, email me at pchristy@kcbd.com.

