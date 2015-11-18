I Beat Pete: Over the Head Hoops vs. All Saints

With the boys high school basketball season starting up Monday, this week on I Beat Pete, challenge number 797 was over the head hoop shooting out at All Saints.

The Patriots went 28-7 last year and were TAPPS Regional Finalist last season. They have everybody back this year and only 3 seniors on the team.

You got to choose if you wanted to shoot over your head for 1,2,3 or 5 points, which was from half court.

Teaming up with my sports co-worker Devin Ward. We decided he would try over the head from behind the 3 point line and I would try half court heaves for 5 points. I made that difficult shot in previous challenges against Frenship and to upset a Harlem Globetrotter.

Check out challenge and go watch the Patriots play this season out at 103rd and Indiana.

With my 800th challenge coming soon, email me your challenges at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

