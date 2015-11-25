I Beat Pete: Turkey Feather Football Challenge

With Thanksgiving Thursday, this week I headed out to Turkey, Texas for an interest challenge. Turkey Feather football.

They collected turkey feathers from under the trees where turkeys roost for this challenge. Our goal to try and catch the feathers as they were dropped from the top of the football stadium.

We would face members of the Valley Patriot football team, one of our area’s top six man football programs. Valley finished 10-2 this year in Brandon Smith’s first year as Head Coach. The Patriots only losses were to #1 Happy and #2 Borden County.

Letting feathers go in our West Texas wind sent them unpredictably flying everywhere. They would then change direction without notice.

This proved to be an exhausting and tough challenge.

With a 27-19 record in 2015, it’s another winning season. In a few weeks, I’m exciting it will be my 800th I Beat Pete Challenge.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving.

