I Beat Pete: Free throw shooting with Monterey

This week for challenge number 799, I headed out to Monterey to take on the Lady Plainsmen in free throw shooting. They say nothing in life is free and neither is an uncontested free throw shot at the basket. Partnering with my sports co-worker Devin Ward, we faced the 6A varsity team of Monterey.

Coach Jill Schneider says her team averages over 60 percent from the line. Tuesday night in a win over Estacado, the Lady Plainsmen were 18 of 20 shooting free throws in the 2nd half.

How would they do against us?

I enter this week with a 27-20 record and I’m 367-431 lifetime.

Next week we wrap up the 2015 season with my 800th challenge. You don’t want to miss it. I’ve tried for 5 years to get it done and finally, it’s going to happen for #800.

If you want to challenge me for 2016, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

If you have a time sensitive challenge, please email me ASAP because I get booked up quick.

