800th I Beat Pete: Lights Out Football at the Jones

Back in 1995, I started I Beat Pete racing a dragster in a news car. He beat me right at the end. After 799 challenges, my record sits at 369-430. This week I am super excited and honored to reach challenge number 800.

It's something I've tried to do the last three years to promote the Red Raiders annual Blackout game at Jones AT&T Stadium. However, the last few years they haven't had a true blackout game at night at home.

Finally it's happening as my 800th challenge: Playing a game of football in complete darkness at Jones AT&T Stadium.

We used a lighted up football from TealCo, who specializes in night sports equipment. You can check them out at www.tealco.net.

Former Red Raider Quarterback Seth Doege kindly agreed to be the QB for both teams as we took on Red Raider Outfitter. To play with the Lights Out at the Jones with a glowing football was an awesome experience.

Ironically, after waiting years to do this challenge, we had to wait to start this challenge after something happened out of nowhere. You'll see when you watch the challenge.

Special thanks goes out to Greg Hotchkiss, Texas Tech, Seth Doege and TealCo for making this challenge possible.

I've done a lot of crazy things over the years, but I always love promoting area athletes, schools, sports, games and events.

Thanks for the support. 800 and counting for I Beat Pete.

