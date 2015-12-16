I Beat Pete: Top 15 challenges of 2015: #15-11

After another winning season going 29-20 in 2015, it’s time to look back at my top 15 challenges of 2015.

Every single Wednesday night at 10, I do some interesting challenge to promote an athlete, sport, game, town or event. Wrapping up my 20th year of challenges, I just did my 800th challenge last week.

This year we had some incredible challenges. It doesn’t matter if I won or lost, but if it’s something out of the ordinary and something probably no one has ever done before.

Check out challenges 15 through 11 this week. Next Wednesday it’s #10-#6 and then the following Wednesday, it’s the Top 5 challenges of the year.

We are already lining up challenges for 2016. If you have an interesting challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and I look forward to the 2016 season of I Beat Pete

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.