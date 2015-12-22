Lubbock family hosts 'Keeping Lubbock Warm' coat drive

With the potential of a major winter storm heading our way, it's important to have the proper winter gear to keep warm.

But not everyone on the South Plains has access to warm clothes.

Because of this, a local couple along with their friends and family decided to host a winter clothing drive this month.

Tonight, they handed out these bundles to those in need at The Home Zone on 50th Street.

“One night we were hanging out with a lot of friends, and amongst each other we said hey, we need to do something for the community.”

It was as simple as that, Richard Cervantez says.

A group of friends who decided they wanted to raise donations of winter weather clothes, and give back to those who need it most.

“Keeping Lubbock warm is what we’re trying to do” Cervantez said. “So that’s where we got the idea from.”

Together with friends and family, they were able to raise enough donations for 150 bundles. Each with a pair of gloves, a hat and a homemade scarf.

“Even if it just affects one person then we’ve done our job,” he said.

The bundles meant more than just warmth, but a sign of hope for people like Jessica Prieto, a single mother of two boys.

Jessica says when she heard the winter storm was coming this weekend, she immediately worried about her boys.

But after tonight, she knows they’ll be ok in the cold weather.

“I am very blessed, you know. What little I’ve got right now, it helps out a lot,” Prieto said. “And I appreciate everybody that’s doing it.”

“I wish I could be out there helping, but I can only do so much myself,” she said. “It’s just you know, hoping all the kids can get what they need themselves.”

As Christmas approaches, the focus sometimes turns towards receiving gifts.

But Richard says through this drive, he and his wife hope their two boys will learn the importance of serving the community.

“I want them to learn about not only just receiving, but giving as well,” He said.

“This is the time of year for giving, and that’s what we want to do.”

