RAW VIDEO: Holiday shoplifting caught on tape at J Hoffman's

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A theft from a popular Lubbock store is caught on tape.

J Hoffman’s was the victim of shoplifting yesterday.

The owner of the store, Vickey Hoffman, says when things like this happen, she worries for the safety of everyone in the store.

"It is a little scary, because you don't know- if we stopped them, would they endanger one of our employees or customers, or something,” she says. “So, that's why we do have policemen in the store."

Hoffman released this security footage to KCBD Wednesday afternoon.

She says on Tuesday, at about 4:30 p.m. two women, one wearing a baseball cap and a younger woman, are seen grabbing several pieces of jewelry at J Hoffman's and Brighton Collectibles.

This video goes on for about 10 minutes of the pair grabbing jewelry from the display case and then putting the items in their shirt, pockets, and purse.

"Even during this busy time, we walked over right after the incident and knew immediately that they got away with quite a few things," Hoffman explains.

She tells us that though shoplifting isn't new, it's the fact that the Christmas season is about giving not stealing.

"Christmas is about Jesus,” she says. “So, we're blessed to live in Lubbock, we've been here 42 years and we thank all of our customers for coming back to shop with us. We hope that we can help the police stop this type of action and make Lubbock a better place to live."

If you recognize either of these two women, you are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

There is a total of a $600 reward for information leading up the arrest of the thieves.

And, remember, you don't have to give your name.

