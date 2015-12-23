I Beat Pete, Top 25 of 2015, Part 2

Continuing my countdown of the Top 15 charges for 2015, this week on I Beat Pete, I look at number 10 through 6.
There are so many cool sports and games out there and I was able to spotlight several of them being played in West Texas.
Next Wednesday at 10, I'll look at my top 5 challenges of the year.
If you have a challenge for 2016, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.
If you have a time sensitive challenge to help promote an event, please contact me sooner than later.
The 2016 season begins January 6th at 10 as we play a sport made famous in a 1998 movie, Baseketball!
