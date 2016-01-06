I Beat Pete: Top 5 Challenges of 2015

Finishing up my look at the Top 15 I Beat Pete Challenges from 2015 with the top five from the year.

It was a great year promoting our area athletes, schools, towns, churches and events through various sports and games.

In my top five are two challenges I tried to do for years and finally got them done.

One was my 800th overall challenge, playing a football game in complete darkness at Jones AT&T Stadium. Using a football that lights up from tealco.net, we played a game that went overtime. We also had an hour delay as the Jumbo Tron came on lighting up the field for 60 minutes, thus defeating the purpose of playing in the dark.

Another challenge I finally was able to do was fireman football. Running with a football while you got hit from the water pressure of 1 and 2 fire hoses. We took on the Petersburg Buffaloes and a huge thanks to their fire department. It turned out to be a lot of fun on a very host West Texas summer day.

Also in the top 5 playing golf out of a helicopter, doing indoor skydiving at ifly and trying to complete football passes on the Spider ride at the South Plains Fair.

Next week I start the 2016 season with a challenge based off a movie from 1998. A great start to a new year of interesting challenges. If you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com

If you want to do a challenge to promote your event, please contact me months in advance as we get booked up quick.

I Beat Pete brought to you by Slim Chickens can be seen every Wednesday at 10.

