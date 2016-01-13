I Beat Pete: Baseketball in Ralls

The first challenge of 2016 is based off a 1998 movie "Baseketball" - using baseball rules on the basketball court.

I'm stunned that in 18 years that I've never been challenged to this before. We went out to Ralls to face the Flat Line Youth Ministries.

You play 9 innings on the basketball court, taking shots in selected boxes for singles, doubles, triples and home runs, if you miss, it's an out. However if you can make your shots, you can score runs. Defensively, you can stand in front of the shooter with props to try to psych him out and hopefully make him miss.

This was a fun game and a great way to start off the 2016 season of I Beat Pete. If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

