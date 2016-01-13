I Beat Pete: Baseketball in Ralls

The Matadors will be facing a team with 17,000 losses in the TBT...
Travis Jones was approved by the school board Monday night to be the new Head Football Coach at Patton Springs.
This week I headed out to Lamesa to do a challenge that our youth love doing, a combination of fidget spinning and bottle flipping.
In Beep Baseball, every player is blindfolded and you try to hit a beeping ball. Then you have to run and find a beeping base before the defense can find the beeping ball.
This week I headed out to Grease Monkey for a greaseball challenge. A football was covered in grease and we had to catch and throw it.
