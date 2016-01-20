I Beat Pete: Goalball

This week's challenge on I Beat Pete is goalball. It's a paralympic team sport designed specifically for blind athletes.

We took on members of Alstrom Angels in this 3 on 3 sport. Everyone is blindfolded and you must listen for the bell in the ball as it's rolled. Defensively you try to stop it, while offensively you try to roll it past the defense for a goal.

Goalball was created in 1946 and will be played in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Alstrom Angels is holding their Share the Love benefit dinner 7 p.m. February 13th at Four Bar K at 302 East 82nd Street.

Silence is golden in goalball and we had a lot of fun playing this physically demanding sport. If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

If your challenge is time sensitive, please email me months in advance as we fill up spots quickly.

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.