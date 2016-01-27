I Beat Pete: Basketball in the Dark

This week, an awesome challenge for a great case.

Muleshoe held a Blackout Cancer event, so we shot 3-pointers against the Lady Mules and Mules in the dark.

Using basketballs from TealCo that light up, we had three racks of balls. Regular basketballs were worth one point each but the TealCo lighted basketball was worth three.

The Senior class of Muleshoe was in the crowd with glow sticks, watching the action.

It was tough to shoot lights out with the lights out in the gym.

The Bailey County Relay for Life is June 3 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Bailey County Civic Center.

This Blackout Cancer event helped raise over $3,000! Thank you Muleshoe for an awesome challenge. We were honored to take part.

