I Beat Pete: Harlem Globetrotter Challenge

This week on I Beat Pete, it's the annual Harlem Globetrotter Challenge.

It's actually a rematch with Buckets Blakes, who beat me back in January of 2005 hitting a half court shot at the then United Spirit Arena.

Buckets has been with the Globetrotters for 14 years. I showed him a youtube video of how I beat Globetrotters in back to back years on I Beat Pete in 2013 & 2014 (youtu.be/UD9LY0kUFBI) so he was ready to compete.

I challenged Buckets to his own game. He holds the Guiness Book of World Records for hitting 6 underhand half court shots in 46 seconds.

We shot underhand and over the head from half court and the first to make 3 wins the challenge.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in their 90th year and they'll be in Lubbock at the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday February 9th at 7pm.

They put on an amazing show.

If you have a challenge for me, email me at IBEATPETE@KCBD.COM

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.