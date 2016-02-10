I Beat Pete: Bubble Ball Football

With the Super Bowl wrapping up the NFL season, I wanted to do a football challenge in bubbles on I Beat Pete. Previously we did a Bubble Soccer challenge at Premier SportsPlex and they were up for a football one.

I envisioned throwing the football and hitting your team's bubble. If you missed it was incomplete or if you threw it and it hit the other team's bubble, it was an interception. However, this challenge turned out to be even more difficult as we decided that the person in the bubble had to reach up with his hands and catch the football. Obviously there were some big hit and there was bubble trouble.

It was an honor to play out at Lubbock Cooper's Pirate Stadium. Check out the first ever game of bubble ball football. If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

