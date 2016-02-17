I Beat Pete: Pancake Frisbee Challenge

This week on I Beat Pete, it's the annual Pancake Festival Challenge. I still remember losing one year and getting a bottle of syrup poured on my hair. I didn't have time to clean up and had to comb it in and go to my daughter's school event. It was a sticky situation.

This year's challenge was pancake Frisbee horse. You call your shot and your opponent has to match it. The frisbees had a pancake sticker on them, but they looked real and delicious.

The 64th annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is Saturday 7am-8pm at the Civic Center. This event has raised millions of dollars over the years. If you have a challenge for your game, sport or event, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.