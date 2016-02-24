I Beat Pete: Blindfold Free Throws

This week I headed out to Plainview to take on a free throw shooting whiz kid.

Josh Barretero is the 2016 Elks Hoop Shoot District Champion.

He finished 6th at State over the weekend making 18 of 25 free throws.

In the past he's made 25 of 25 so how would he do getting blindfolded.

Check out the challenge and email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com if you have a challenge for me

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.