I Beat Pete: Pete vs. Pete

This week's Challenge it was I Beat Pete against Petey Pete from the Beat.

Petey Pete is the Night DJ on 104.9 The Beat. We took 32-35 foot shots like Steph Curry did to held the Warriors beat the Thunder in overtime.

Petey Pete Richardson played football for Texas Tech in 2005 with a 100% scholarship. We went out to Lubbock High Westerner gym for Pete vs. Pete. If you have a challenge for a sport, game or upcoming event, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

