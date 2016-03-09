I Beat Pete: Rattlesnake Roundup

Like most, I'm not a fan of snakes and I'm no snake charmer, but that wouldn't allow me not to accept a challenge from the World's Largest Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater.

This weekend is the 58th Rattlesnake Roundup at Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater. Over 30,000 people are expected at the 3 day event (Friday-Sunday) with an economic impact of $9 million dollars for Sweetwater.

I had to hook and capture 3 rattlesnakes in 30 minutes to win the challenge.

Check out what happened and visit this event put on by the Sweetwater Jaycees this weekend.

