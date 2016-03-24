I Beat Pete: Facing State Champs from Brownfield

I Beat Pete loves taking on State Champs. Some of my biggest wins against previous basketball champs include the Estacado boys, Lubbock Titan girls and Smyer Girls.

This time it's the Class 3A State Champion Brownfield Cubs who captured the school's first boys basketball State title earlier this month.

Coach Dustin Faught and the Cubs went 32-3, but could they beat Pete?

We set up a brutal challenge out at Joyland. Riding the dizzy dragon at top speed for 20 seconds, you then had to collect yourself and focus in to make a basketball shot on a portable basket set up at the park.

Check out the video and see the struggles on this difficult challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.