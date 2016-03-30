I Beat Pete vs. LPD SWAT Team

This week on I Beat Pete, we wore women's high heel shoes for an important and worthy cause.

The Voice of Hope holds their Walk a Mile in her shoes event Saturday at the South Plains Mall. Registration is 8:30 a.m. and the walk is 9:30 a.m. We are honored to support the Voice of Hope and their efforts to end sexual assault and sex trafficking.

We had a water balloon dodge ball challenge. Lined up, you had to avoid being hit with water balloons, while wearing the high heels.

I ended up adding to my long list of injuries on I Beat Pete by rolling my ankle. It's swelled up, but again, so worth helping draw attention to the Voice of Hope's event Saturday.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

