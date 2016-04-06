I Beat Pete: Basket Pong with State Champion Lubbock Titans

This week on I Beat Pete, we were honored to take on the Texas Home School 18U Div 2 State Champion Lubbock Titans.

Scott Kostedt scored 50 as the Titans beat the Austin Royals 95-72 to capture their first State Title ever.

Our challenge was Basket Pong. Playing free throw line to free throw line, each side had six trash cans. You had to throw a basketball in one of the cans or get it in on one bounce. Two bounces and in wouldn't count. If it goes in and comes out, it didn't count.

This was a tough challenge and it took quite a while to get a winner.

In the coming weeks, I'm hoping to take on the NCAA Division II National Champion LCU Lady Chaps. If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. If you have a time sensitive challenge, contact me ASAP as my challenge schedule is booked up months in advance.

