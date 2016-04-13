I Beat Pete: Facing 35-0 National Champion LCU

Super duper honored and humbled this week to say THANK YOU to 15 ladies who helped put Lubbock on the map Nationally in such a positive light.

The LCU Lady Chaps won the NCAA DII National Championship to finish the season a perfect 35-0. Coach Steve Gomez and the Lady Chaps went all the way play playing the right way.

This week, the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports Staff try to beat the Lady Chaps at Super Shot, a basketball arcade game. We faced all 15 Lady Chaps out at Main Event.

Ironically, 4 years ago, we did the same challenge out at Main Event against the 36-0 South Plains College Men, who had won the JUCO National Title and we upset them.

Check out this long version of the challenge and email me at pchristy@kcbd.com if you have a challenge.

