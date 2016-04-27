I Beat Pete: Nylon Bowling to help Relay for Life

With the Relay for Life in Lubbock this weekend, we went out to Overton Elementary for some nylon bowling.

Yes, I had the same response. What is nylon bowling? You put a nylon stocking over your head. There is a baseball dangling from the bottom. Then you put your hands behind your back and using your head and neck muscles, swing the ball in the stocking trying to knock down water bottles.

The Relay for Life in Lubbock is Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at LCU's Rhodes Perrin Rec Center. So far 62 teams and 539 participants have raised over $36,000.

Check out this week's challenge, the 814th challenge I've done.

If you have a future challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

