I Beat Pete: Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team was in Lubbock over the weekend playing three games at Lubbock Christian University's Hays field. They asked me to field a team to play these heroes so I assembled the Lubbock All Stars (former Texas Tech & LCU players and current high school baseball coaches).

The Wounded Warriors travel across the US playing a game they love, despite being injured defending our Country.

Being on the field with these guys during the National Anthem was incredible and our team was so honored to play against them.

The Wounded Warriors gave us a great game and this weekend they're playing games in Colorado. They told me they were treated top notch during their stay in Lubbock.

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.