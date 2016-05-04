I Beat Pete: Wubble Bubble Ball Newcomb in Slaton

This week we went out to Slaton to pump up the kids as they face their own challenge of the STARR test next week.

We faced the students and teachers from Cathelene Thomas Elementary in Wubble Bubble Ball Newcomb.

The school got the idea after seeing my kids on Facebook playing with wubble bubble balls. It looks like a bubble, but you can throw and kick it and it won't pop.

We played Newcomb, which is played like volleyball, but you throw and catch the ball, trying to drop it in on your opponent's side. Newcomb was invented in 1895 and became the second team sport to be played by women in the United States, after basketball.

We had a fun challenge as we tried to burst their wubble bubble.

