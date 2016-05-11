I Beat Pete: Pete vs. Footsketball

This week’s challenge brings two great sports together: football and basketball.

Thus, footsketball!

Playing basketball with a football. It was created by Brandon Smith’s 9 year old. Smith is the president of a nonprofit association called

Unite Lamesa.



This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Forrest Park in Lamesa, they are holding Youth Day.

Live music and speakers plus food and the event is free. They want youth from all West Texas towns to come out and unite for this great event.

Footsketball is played 4 on 4 half court.

You have to shoot outside the paint and, since it's a football, there’s no dribbling.

Each player is only allowed two steps before either passing or shooting. Playing to 21, if you get 22 or more, you bust and go back to 15.



This turned out to be thrilling and tiring. It was a great game. I’m sure others will pick it up and start playing.



If you have a challenge, email me at

ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.