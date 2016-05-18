I Beat Pete: Laser Shooting Challenge

This week on I Beat Pete, I headed out to Guardian Security for a laser shooting challenge.

Laser shooting on a simulator saves bullets and hopefully lives, taking aim at different scenarios where you needed to be accurate, have speed and use good judgment, we took on the Dunn family. It was a best of five showdown shootout.

This was a fun challenge.

Check it out and if you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

