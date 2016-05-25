I Beat Pete: Golf Skills Challenge

This week we headed out to the beautiful Rawls Course for a golf skills challenge.

There are 2 big golf events coming up to benefit Luke Siegel - June 12th at the Range and June 13th at the Rawls Course.

They're hoping to raise money into 6 figures range to give to the Siegel family.

Former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel was on hand for our challenge.

He says he is overwhelmed by the support for his son.

For the challenge, we teed off sitting on a toilet for distance and then chipped and putted with our opposite hands.

Please keep praying for Luke and be sure to check out the charity golf events - June 12th at the Range and 13th at the Rawls course.

If you have a challenge for me, email me.

