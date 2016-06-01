I Beat Pete: Trampoline Dodgeball

This week I was supposed to have a challenge with the TAPPS State Champion Lubbock Christian baseball team, but with the rain, their field was not playable.

So I had to go indoors and take a challenge from the new Altitude Trampoline Park located just south of 50th Street on Milwaukee.

They have 30,000 square feet with 20,000 square feet of interconnected wall to wall trampoline attractions. We opted to take on the Altitude crew in Trampoline Dodgeball.

Just like regular dodgeball you have to avoid being hit, try to catch the ball and eliminate your opponents. We played a Best of 7 for the challenge.

I thank Altitude Trampoline Park for getting us in Wednesday afternoon to do this challenge.

We had a blast and it was a lot of fun.

By the way, the challenge with Lubbock Christian will now run later in June.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

