CMN: Shallowater teen, Rodie Fuqua, thankful for UMC and CMN

If you have kids, you may have taken a trip to the hospital once or twice, for broken bones. But, for 15-year-old Rodie Fuqua, the broken bone was just the beginning.

This teen does not shy away from sports. Between basketball, baseball and football, Rodie says active.

But, this year something changed.

On Saturday, March 19, 2016, Brandon and Denise Fuqua, Rodie’s parents, went to Lubbock to run a few errands. They left the Shallowater teen's home with his little brother.

"I got a phone call saying, Rodie had been in an accident and broke his arm," Brandon says.

Rodie says he was driving a neighbors dune buggy, when the tires got caught on the dirt, or hit a rock. He says he just remembers seeing the dune buggy go into the air and when he closed his eyes, they were on the ground. That’s when shock started to set in.

"So, I looked down at my arm and it was just dangling there," he explains.

Rodie was rushed to University Medical Center’s trauma center, because of the extent of his injuries.

"I really don’t remember much in the trauma room," Rodie explains. "I just remember a lot of doctors and a lot of stuff going on."

Dr. Michel Diab, Children’s Orthopaedic Surgeon, says Rodie’s bone was completely exposed at the fracture level.

But, that was not the main concern.

The teen’s hand surgeon, Dr. Desirae McKee, says Rodie also had a nerve and an arterial injury.

"It was like one thing after another kept happening," Brandon recalls.

This athlete's artery had torn in two, but he also suffered from a severed nerve.

"That's what scared me the most," Brandon says. "I was afraid he [Rodie] was going to have to lose his arm."

Thankfully, doctors at UMC were able to repair the bone and artery.

"The problem is, nerve injuries are unpredictable and the fact that he is still a teenager, gives him the best possible outcome for recovery," Dr. McKee explains. "But, he can have permanent problems from this."

Rodie also underwent a skin graft. Skin doctors got from the teen's leg, but first, Doctor McKee gave Rodie the choice.

"Whenever she was telling us about it, she said, I'll let you pick which leg you want it from," Brandon says. "And, he said the left one. He said my right leg is my drive leg, so I don't want it on that one."

Now, Rodie is in occupational therapy. But, his road to full recovery, is definitely a long one.

But, with his family and teammates by his side, Rodie is hopeful that he'll be back on the mound, pitching another game for the Shallowater Mustangs, because of UMC and The Children's Miracle Network.

The Fuqua family says UMC has gone above and beyond.

"They've been- it's been absolutely amazing," Denise Fuqua says. "They've been a blessing to us, too."

Rodie says he is very thankful for his team of doctors.

"I mean, the nurses on top of that were just phenomenal," Denise says.

The teen says he is forever grateful for the doctors he had and for everything The Children’s Miracle Network did.

"I couldn't have asked for a better team," Rodie says.

