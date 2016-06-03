CMN: Shallowater teen, Rodie Fuqua, thankful for UMC and CMN

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.
