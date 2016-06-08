I Beat Pete: Human Foosball

This week's challenge was a cool one. So cool and you can get a team together and play. It's human foosball. Played just like table version, humans move side to side on poles trying to kick a ball into a net.

It's played 6 on 6 and the Lubbock United Neighborhood Association is holding a Fish Fry and Human Foosball fundraiser June 25th. If you'd like to put a team of 6-8 people together and play, check out their website at fishandfoosball.com or contact Toni Spray at 806-749-5862.

Human foosball was a lot of fun.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

