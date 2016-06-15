I Beat Pete: Phlat Ball Challenge at Parade of Homes

This week on I Beat Pete, we headed out to The Trails at Regal Park at 92nd and Milwaukee. That's one of the three stops on the Parade of Homes this year that showcases 30 homes in three neighborhoods through June 26.

We used a Phlat Ball - that is a Frisbee that turns into a ball. In their commercial, they say you can throw it on the roof and it will pop into a ball and come down.

For the challenge, I faced local homebuilders throwing the Phlat Ball up on their roofs and then trying to catch it as it came down.

Check out the Phlat Ball and the lovely homes you can see at the Parade of Homes this year.

If you have a challenge, e-mail me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

