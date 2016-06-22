I Beat Pete: Wiffle Ball HR Derby at College World Series

This week's I Beat Pete Challenge was out at the College World Series in Omaha.
We went out to Fanfest for a Wiffle ball home run derby. We represented Texas Tech facing team comprised of a TCU fan, UCSB Fan and Florida fan.
Two years ago, we won a CWS challenge beating some Ole Miss fans.
We are so proud of the Red Raiders and are so honored to be in Omaha covering the team.
If you have a challenge, email me at IbeatPete@kcbd.com
Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.