I Beat Pete: Beep Baseball Stealing Bases

This week on I Beat Pete, we take on the Lubbock Christian Eagles baseball team. They just won their 2nd Straight TAPPS State Title!

The challenge: Beep Baseball stealing bases. The pitcher and catcher can see. The fielders and runner are blindfolded. The fielders must find the beeping ball before the runner finds the beeping base.

Alstrom Angels is holding their 2nd annual beep baseball tournament July 16th & 17th at the Lubbock Youth Sports Complex at FM 1585 & Milwaukee Avenue.

Playing baseball blindfolded is an eye-opening experience. You need 8 players for a team. For more info on the tournament and to register go to

http://lubbockbeepball.org

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

