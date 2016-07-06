The Exciting Tough Talk Contest is back!

Pete's Pigskin Previews start up this month, and so does the Exciting Tough Talk Contest. How many times will coaches in all 70-plus previews say the words tough, exciting, and ready? Plus, this year we added a new word: kids.

As always Pete's Pigskin Previews will spotlight your towns and your teams. We take a look at the coaches, match-ups, and reigning champs from around the South Plains.

Enter a guess now at the link below. If there is a tie, whoever entered first will win.

This year, the winner gets a $750 prize package and hamburgers for a year.

Are you ready for the Exciting Tough Talk Contest?! Brought to you by Wellington State Bank and Fuddruckers.

