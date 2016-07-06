I Beat Pete: Basketball Obstacle Course

This week we headed out to Apex Event Center, who sponsors I Beat Pete every Wednesday at 10.

We did a basketball obstacle course that showed off agility and ball handling and then you had to hit a layup, free throw and 3-pointer.

Apex Event Center is off Brownfield Highway and the 82nd street exit between Upland and Alcove. Apex has four hardwood courts and four multipurpose courts in 60,000 square feet of space.

They have camps, a 3 v 3 tournament July 16th and open gym Monday nights.

As the sponsor of I Beat Pete, it’s also my official home for challenges. When I get a challenge that can be done at Apex, Ill finally get home court advantage. That’s something I’ve never had in 830 challenges.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I’m booked up but challenges always fall through so if you have a time sensitive challenge, please email me months in advance so I can get you scheduled.

