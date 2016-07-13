I Beat Pete: Wheelchair Dodgeball

This week on I Beat Pete we accepted a wheelchair dodgeball challenge.



The SPARC (South Plain Adaptive Recreation Club) meets once a month at the Texas Tech Rec Center for wheelchair dodgeball.



The group includes wheelchair users, their families and volunteers from the health care community that work with these individuals.



Therapists from SPRC (South Plains Rehab Center) started the group, and get help from Trustpoint, TTUHSC OT and PT students, SPC PTA students, and the ATP (Assistive Technology Professionals) from Family Mobility.



We played 6 on 6 and had a best of 7 for our challenge. It was fast paced and fun.



If interested in joining the group, call Heather Beaugh at 806-470-0926.



If you have a challenge, email me at pchristy@kcbd.com.



We are booked up months in advance so if you have a time sensitive challenge, email me as early as possible.

