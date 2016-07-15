Anderson Bros Jewelers Finders Keepers Official Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by KCBD-TV 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock Texas 79404 and Anderson Bros Jewelers 8201 Quaker Ave Lubbock Texas 79424. The promotion begins at 8:00 am on 8/28/2017 and ends at 5:30 pm on 9/15/2017. Finders Keepers is a promotion in which the contestant who finds the prize first wins. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KCBD-TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

How to Enter . There is one way to enter this promotion. Each day for 5 days starting on 9/11/17, KCBD and Anderson Bros staff will hide a Finders Keepers bag containing a certificate for a piece of jewelry in a public place in the city of Lubbock.

The promotion will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) each day. In order to aid in the searching, KCBD NewsChannel 11 will be releasing 5 clues relating to the exact location of the voucher each day. To sign up to receive the clues, viewers can download the KCBD-TV mobile app and set up Push Notifications. Clues will be sent out directly through the mobile app 5 times a day starting at 12 p.m. (noon) and ending at 4 p.m. CST. In the event the gift certificate is found before all of the clues are released, a notification will be sent to all contestants as well as posted to kcbd.com on the Finders Keepers page, located in the contests tab.

Beginning 8/28/2017 at 8 am and ending 9/8/2017 at 6 pm, contestants may register for early clues by filling out the form at kcbd.com/finderskeepers or under finders keepers in the contest section at kcbd.com. An email containing each clue for the 5 days of the contest will be sent to all valid form submissions 15 minutes prior to the clue being released on the kcbd news app. In order for a person to receive the early clues, they must provide a valid and functioning email address on the registration form. Participants only need to sign up once in order to be eligible to receive the early clue. KCBD and Anderson Bros Jewelers are not responsible for any mis-typed or otherwise malfunctioning email addresses, or for a registrant not receiving the clue email due to spam settings, junk email settings, or any other technical issues.

In order to be eligible to win, the individual who finds the blue bag containing the gift certificate must be present to receive the prize at the 5:30 pm at Anderson Bros Jewelers, 8201 Quaker Ave. in Kingsgate South. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. The winner from each day and the winner’s immediate family will be disqualified from winning again during the Finders Keepers contest.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KCBD-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KCBD-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. KCBD-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

Prize(s) . There will be five gift certificates from Anderson Bros Jewelers, one for each day of the promotion.

The prize values are as listed:

9/11-9/14: Each day for the first four days, the gift certificate will be valued at $950.

9/15: On the final day of the contest, the gift certificate will be valued at $9500.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded. The individual who is the first contestant to find and pick up the Finders Keepers bag will receive the gift certificate for that day. In order to be eligible to win, the individual who finds the Finders Keepers bag must be present to receive the prize at 5:30 p.m. CST at Anderson Bros Jewelers, 8201 Quaker Ave in Kingsgate South. If the individual cannot be present to receive their prize, the Finders Keepers bag will be re-hidden and the next eligible contestant to find the bag will win, if possible.



Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible contestants.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility at the time the prize is found, or the prize will be forfeited to the next eligible contestant. The winner must take possession of the prize at 5:30p.m. CST at Anderson Bros Jewelers on the day they find the blue bag containing the prize.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KCBD-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KCBD-TV if KCBD-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KCBD-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by KCBD-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KCBD-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).