Finders Keepers Giveaway Clue #1 for Monday

CLUE #1

West Texas is known for music and ‘Wide Open Spaces’, one population likes one of these but not the other.

Do you think you have what it takes to decipher our clues and find the hidden treasure?

Every day throughout the week of September 11th, 2017 - September 15th, 2017, we will give away a gift certificate from Anderson Bros Jewelers! This year, each prize will be hidden in Lubbock, at a location that you will only be able to find by following the clues. If you're the first person to find the blue bag, you get to keep the prize!

In order to receive these clues, you will need to make sure you have the KCBD app downloaded, and the push notifications enabled. (The app is available for all Apple and Android smart phones.)

Click here to download the app.

Each day, clues will start at 12:00 pm (noon) and will go out every hour until the Finders Keepers bag is found.

We will send out one last notification for the day when the bag is found.

Good Luck!

Click here for early clue registration information.

Finders Keepers Official Promotional Rules

