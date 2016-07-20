I Beat Pete: Trash Can Touchdown vs Post

This week as part of the Community Coverage Tour, we were out in Post taking on the Antelope football team in Trash Can Touchdown.



Trash cans were places every 10 yards down the field. You were timed going end zone to end zone trying to complete passes into the trash cans.



Post went 11-1 last year in Class 3A Division II. This year they d rop to Class 2A Division I and are preseason ranked #6 in Dave Campbell's magazine.

