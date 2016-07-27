I Beat Pete: Wall Ball at Walmart

With yet another Walmart opening in Lubbock, I finally was able to do a challenge I had tried for years to get done: Wall Ball at Walmart.

A Walmart Neighborhood Market is coming to 98th and University. Unlike our other blue Walmart Supercenters, this is a green Walmart. It's because it has groceries and will be a 24-hour market. They'll open Aug. 17 with a ceremony at 7:30 a.m. and then the doors open at 8 a.m.

Ironically when we got there, no one had any tennis balls. Since they were a Walmart market, they didn't have sporting goods, so I ran out to the new Walmart at 114th and Indiana and bought a 3-pack. Glad I did because two of the balls ended up on the roof of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Thanks to Matt Ranard, the Lubbock Walmart Neighborhood Market Store Manager for accepting and making this challenge happen.

We took on the store's employees, throwing a tennis ball right on the wall of Walmart. If you bobble and drop it, you have to run and touch the wall because the ball is thrown and hits the wall. We didn't use the option to peg the runner with the ball.

We had a lot of fun with the Walmart crew in this my 830th I Beat Pete challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.