I Beat Pete: Grape Olympics

I headed out to the Grape Capital of Texas, Brownfield for our annual grape Olympics challenge this week.

Brownfield is holding their 4th annual Vineyard Festival with a food and wine event Friday night, followed by a tour of some of their vineyards and a dinner Saturday night. Tickets are available at brownfieldchamber.com

For the third year in a row, one of the events was the grape stomp. For the third year, I teamed with Royce Price. This guy belongs in the I Beat Pete hall of fame. He's competed in over 50 challenges and this was his last as he's joining our Raycom station KWES-TV in Midland. I'll really miss him. A great teammate who made me elevate my game every time. Thanks Royce.

There was also grape basketball against members of the 3A State basketball champion Brownfield Cubs.

We also face many of the girls trying to become the Harvest Festival Queen for their October event.

Brownfield has tons of vineyards and grapes so no sour grapes here. We always have a great time in Brownfield.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

